Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Small Works

Through the month of November, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will be hosting a group show titled Small Works. Twenty-one of the gallery’s member artists will be featured in the show. A free artist reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, November 3, from 5–8 p.m. As the name suggests, the show will be limited to pieces 11”x 14” and smaller.

“We at AGA have been doing the Small Works show for several years now,” says AGA member artist Sahar Fakhoury. “It is becoming a tradition for the gallery.” The smaller pieces are not only more affordable than larger art, but they also allow for greater packability for visiting tourists. Many of the AGA artists paint entirely new works for this show.

“The Small Works show contains lovely pieces that are not only at a good price point, but are also delightful works that stand on their own,” says member artist Bee Adams. “When I am painting in a small format, I am more relaxed in my approach and have fun with loose brushwork and colors. When successful, these little gems sparkle with a zing of color and simple joy.” Adams also notes that small art provides an opportunity for surprise in one’s home decorating. “When visiting someone’s home, it’s always fun to find that unexpected piece of artwork tucked into a special spot,” she says.

The Small Works show includes a variety of subject matter and media, from landscapes and still lifes to abstracts. Elinor Bowman, AGA president and an artist who often works within small parameters, says the show allows her to display smaller works without their being overshadowed by large art. “I like the intimacy of the small works,” she says. “I paint live models and I think these paintings fit that subject matter nicely.”

The parameters of the Small Works show provide an interesting challenge for the artists and a timely holiday shopping opportunity for both visitors and locals. “We hope that art lovers can find a gift for their loved ones or themselves from these small jewels,” says Fakhoury. The Small Works show, as well as the work of all 31 gallery members, will be on display during gallery hours through Thursday, November 30.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.