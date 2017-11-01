Barkle and Sparkle at Woolworth Walk

Through Sunday, November 26, the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk presents Barkle and Sparkle, featuring the work of jewelry artist Carol Eder-Smith and painter Angela Alexander. Alexander paints elaborate, colorful pet portraits and Eder-Smith turns raw materials into wearable art through metalsmithing. There will be an artist reception for Barkle and Sparkle on Friday, November 3, from 5–7 p.m. in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Art District First Friday Gallery Walk.

While their mediums are quite different from one another, Eder-Smith and Alexander share common themes and the artists are close friends. “Like Carol’s jewelry, my art uses various lines and shapes and many colors to create the full image,” says Alexander, who has been represented by Woolworth since 2004. “We both think outside of the box.”

Eder-Smith has been with Woolworth Walk for 13 years and also works full-time as a registered nurse. “Showing my work here fulfills my need to create and reset from the stressors of the medical field,” she says. “Being the featured artist with my artist friend makes me especially thrilled.” Alexander painted a portrait of Eder-Smith’s dog, who has since passed away. “His happy image lives on in Angela’s work,” says Eder-Smith. “I get inspiration from the joy of her work and often incorporate her ‘happy dog’ feeling into the jewelry pieces that I make.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Woolworth Walk, visit woolworthwalk.com.