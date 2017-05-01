BlackBird Frame & Art Hosts Small Paintings with Big Impact

The Appalachian Pastel Society (APS) presents Big Little Paintings—a show of works at, or near, a nine-inch by twelve-inch configuration—at BlackBird Frame & Art from Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, June 17. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

“This is the third show we’ve hosted for APS,” says John Horrocks, co-owner of BlackBird Frame & Art. “When people see these artists’ work for the first time, they’re surprised at not only the variety of techniques and subject matter, but the astonishing vibrancy that can be achieved with the pastel medium. Collectors familiar with the group know they always meet or exceed expectations.”

Some of the region’s finest award-winning pastel artists will be represented, as will a range of painting styles, including realism, impressionism, expressionism and contemporary. The works will be placed in small rooms and alcoves, allowing viewers to see them up-close and in the type of setting they might occupy in a residence.

“The gallery space at Blackbird is perfect to show off the art,” says APS member Susan Sinyai. “The beauty of small paintings is that they offer a greater sense of intimacy for the viewer by drawing them in closer. And, compared to a large painting, it’s so easy to find that perfect nook in your home for a small one. They are little jewels, waiting to be discovered.”

Many collectors appreciate the vibrance and depth of pigment that can be achieved with soft pastels, according to Horrocks. Artists who favor them often cite the immediacy of the medium, its receptiveness to their spontaneity and the intimacy of its hands-on connection.

The Appalachian Pastel Society promotes and elevates the art of pastel painting in the region through education, exhibitions and other events. Centered in Asheville, the organization serves members in North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. The APS is a member of the International Association of Pastel Societies and APS members have received national recognition. All work at the show will be available for purchase.

BlackBird Frame & Art is located at 365 Merrimon Avenue, in Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. Learn more at blackbirdframe.com, or call 828.225.3117