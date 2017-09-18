BlackBird Frame to Host Employee Art Show

Art created by the current and former employees of BlackBird Frame and Art will be on display in the store from Wednesday, September 20, through Tuesday, October 31. There will be an opening reception on Friday, September 22, from 6–8 p.m.

“Our staff has always included a number of talented artists,” says John Horrocks, owner of BlackBird with his wife, Pat. “As with other exhibits we’ve presented, the aim of this show is to promote local, visual artists who we believe are often under-recognized and under-compensated for their contributions to Asheville’s economy and its cultural fabric.”

The exhibit will feature a variety of art styles, including paintings, sculptures, metalwork, woodwork, prints and drawings. The show will include an artistic contribution from ‘The BlackBird Institute,’ a mysterious spirit that haunts the 100-year-old building that houses BlackBird Frame and Art. Other featured artists include Georgia Harden, Natalie Hood, Jesse Lee, R.A. Cooper, Victoria Kelley and John Nelson, all of whom are current BlackBird staff members.

“This show is important to me because it sends a message that even in the hectic world we now live in—busy schedules, family responsibilities, parenting, day jobs, pet care—there should always be moments for art,” says Nelson, who has been working at BlackBird for ten years.

The show will also highlight five former staff members: Carrie Helmkamp, Anabel Winitsky, Laura Klein Tompkins, Phil DeAngelo and Angela Cunningham. DeAngelo and Cunningham are currently working artists in the River Arts District. All art will be available for purchase, with prices starting at $50. “This show will represent excellent value with a broad range of styles and material,” Horrocks says.

BlackBird Frame and Art is an independent gallery and custom frame studio located at 365 Merrimon Avenue in North Asheville. For more information, visit blackbirdframe.com.