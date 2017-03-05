Blue Spiral 1 Exhibits

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery (BS1), known for its spacious building and the spectrum of southern artistry it displays in the heart of downtown Asheville, will open four new exhibits beginning Thursday, March 9. The new shows will bring in some of the region’s most renowned artists, including many local North Carolinians.

“In the springtime, it’s refreshing to open shows full of color and vibrancy,” says Michael G. Manes, who has been the assistant gallery director of BS1 for more than six years, “a great way to begin our most lively season here in Asheville.”

Carrie McGee and Scott Upton of Georgia are among the renowned out-of-towners being featured. North Carolina artists including ceramicist Nicholas Joerling, glass artist Alex Gabriel Bernstein and mixed-media artist Vicki Grant will also be showing their new works through April 28.

“My favorite aspect of BS1 is its diversity,” says Manes. “The large gallery space allows us to curate a multitude of different shows throughout the year, each having a different theme and focus.” It is the BS1 style to keep the exhibits fresh every season and feature as many artists as possible.

Blue Spiral 1 is located on 38 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 12–5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.