Blue Spiral 1 Presents New Times Three

As a new year unfolds, Blue Spiral 1 debuts nine new artists in the exhibition New Times Three that will run through Friday, March 3. Hours for viewing are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our New Times Three exhibition has become an annual tradition,” says gallery director Jordan Ahlers. “A diverse array of media and styles is expected in this show without a theme other than new works by new artists for the new year.”

Featured artists will be Jessica Dupuis, ceramics; Heather Hilton, abstract sculpture; Alberto Ortega, oil painting; John Douglas Powers, conceptual sculpture; Peter Roux, painting and drawing; Takuro Shibata, ceramics; Hitomi Shibata, ceramics; Kirsten Stingle, figurative ceramics; and Jeremy Wallace, ceramics.

“Our clientele look forward to seeing some of the best work that we’ve encountered over the past 12-plus months,” Ahlers says.

During this same time, the Showcase Gallery will feature the narrative works on paper of Ian Brownlee and the Small Format Gallery will display the contemplative prints of Ron Ruble. More than one hundred artists from the southeastern US are exhibited in Blue Spiral 1’s 15,000 square feet.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.