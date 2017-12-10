Caldwell Arts Council Seeks Artists for 2019 Exhibits

Through January 31, the Caldwell Arts Council will be accepting portfolio submissions for their 2019 exhibit year. The Caldwell Arts Council has four galleries on site at their location in Lenoir and many off-site galleries, as well. Most exhibits feature the work of two or more artists at a time and artists can request that they be paired with a specific artist in their portfolio submission. “The jury seeks to combine selected artists into a cohesive exhibition,” says Cathy McCoy, administrative assistant at the Caldwell Arts Council. “Sometimes the jurors will suggest another artist’s work who didn’t submit a portfolio for inclusion in a particular exhibit.” Exhibits last between six weeks and three months.

Portfolios should include between seven and 10 highquality JPG images of completed works, sent by email or on a CD. Artists can also direct the selection committee to a specific part of their website to be considered. Artists also need to include a printed list including each work of art’s name, size, medium and year completed and an artist’s statement explaining the theme of the exhibit.

Submissions should be mailed to the Exhibit Selection Committee, Caldwell Arts Council, PO Box 1613, Lenoir, 28645. Electronic submissions can be emailed to office@caldwellarts.com.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue Southwest in Lenoir. The council is hosting the Satie’s Holiday Sale from Friday, December 1, through Saturday, December 23. Hours of the sale are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit caldwellarts. com or email office@caldwellarts.com.