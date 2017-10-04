Color, Texture and Outdoor Inspiration at Blue Spiral 1

Five new shows representing a variety of media and styles are on display through Friday, October 20, at Blue Spiral 1. “The gallery spaces showcasing paintings, ceramics, sculptural forms, basketry and fiber works allow visitors to experience the wide range of artistic talent that Blue Spiral 1 has to offer,” says assistant director Candace Reilly.

In Gallery 1, Recent Works features pieces by seven local artists, including ceramic vessels by Don Penny, wall hangings by John Ransmeier, color field paintings by Scott Upton and landscape woodcuts by Jean Gumpper. Brent Skidmore’s wood sculptures, Paige Hamilton Davis’ mixed media sculptures and Vicki Essig’s fiber and found object work complete the exhibit.

Outside Inspiration, in Gallery 2, contains work from six artists echoing the color, movement and energy of the seasonal shift in WNC. Basketry by Jennifer Zurick and Patti Quinn Hill is presented along with paintings by Peter Alberice and Peggy Root and mixed media art by Akiko Sugiyama and Heather Allen Hietala.

In conjunction with ReViewing 9, an International Conference of Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) and University of North Carolina Asheville, Gallery 3 presents colorful portraits by Noah Saterstrom depicting visionaries associated with Black Mountain College. Ten percent of sales from this exhibition support BMCM+AC.

The Small Format and Showcase Galleries feature painter Deborah Squier’s impressionist scenes and Daniel Robbins’ portraits, still lifes and landscapes.

An artist talk and demonstration by Hietala will take place on October 6 at Blue Spiral 1 in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Art District First Friday Art Walk.

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.