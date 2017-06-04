A new art gallery and downtown shop, Contemporaneo Asheville presents and sells contemporary and modern paintings, sculptures and installations from around the globe, offering discerning shoppers one-of-a-kind pieces of décor.

“Asheville is a city that celebrates, supports and maintains its artist communities,” says Francisco Troconis, co-owner with Gary Culbertson. “We were drawn to this area because we saw and experienced the love it has for a wide variety of artistic expressions.”

The partners’ particular interest is contemporary art. “We present pieces that are acquired from international artists, with a primary focus on Latin American and European contemporary sources,” says Culbertson, who handles the gallery’s acquisitions.

“We want to provide art that will complement the existing gallery scene, with the hope of bringing new markets and artists to the city.”

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday by appointment. Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or by calling 828.253.0879.