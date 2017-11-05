Troy Willis co-owns the Dragonfly Gallery with his wife Rebecca Kahrs, July’s cover artist for The Laurel. When clients first walk into the gallery, they are surrounded by a large array of art and gifts, but towards the back of the store, the sharp corners of frame samples line the walls.

Willis, who has more than 20 years of experience in framing, operates a full-service framing shop out of the Dragonfly Gallery. “I love the detail and precision aspect of framing,” says Willis, who earned his framing certification from Larsen-Juhl in Atlanta. “I especially enjoy taking someone’s treasures and preserving them for future generations.”

Willis was born and raised in Savannah, GA, where he worked in his family’s marine transportation business before opening a gallery and frame shop with Rebecca in the 1990s. He is passionate about building relationships with clients and educating them on the custom framing options that can suit their needs and budget.

The Dragonfly Gallery is located at 72 South Broad Street in Brevard. For more information, call the gallery at 828.966.5099.