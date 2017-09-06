Elizabeth Hake Trunk Show at Miya Gallery

Miya Gallery in Weaverville presents its fourth annual Elizabeth Hake Jewelry Trunk Show on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9, with an opening reception from 5–8 p.m. on Friday evening. Food and beverages will be offered at the opening and guests will have an opportunity to meet the artist and discuss her work.

Hake, who names materials as her biggest inspiration, works primarily with sterling silver and often incorporates unusual stones, found objects and non-traditional items such as screws, washers and recycled rubber into her jewelry. Although her design process typically begins with a series of sketches through which she works out the relationships between shapes and sizes of elements, she remains open to unforeseen changes when creating. It is this openness, according to Hake, that can take a piece to a new level.

“The comment I hear most often from viewers is that they like how I treat each piece as an individual idea,” she says. “Creating is like life in that you’re not always in the same mood, you’re not always focused on the same thing. This is very apparent in my jewelry. One piece may seem quiet and calm and another full of energy and movement.”

Hake is a permanent artist with Miya Gallery, which represents more than 80 local and regional WNC artists and craftspeople. Established in 2004, the gallery showcases a variety of media, including jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and fiber art. Visitors will find work to suit nearly any style and budget.

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street in downtown Weaverville, just ten minutes north of Asheville. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit miyagallery.com or call 828.658.9655.