FW Gallery Features Photographer Susan Stanton

Through Monday, October 30, the photography of Susan Stanton will be featured in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk. Stanton’s photographs celebrate the rugged beauty of the southeast, an area that she has spent years traveling and documenting. Her online gallery features images from the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pisgah National Forest, Western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and upstate South Carolina, as well as a series of rustic interiors. Stanton’s images have been featured in a variety of national, state and regional publications.

Stanton, who has been represented by Woolworth Walk since 2008, says that color plays a fundamental role in the series of photos on display in the FW Gallery this month. “Traditionally, I have used image content and texture rather than color to convey the spirit of my photographs,” she says. “The images on display at the FW Gallery in Woolworth Walk are unique in that they represent the colors of life, both metaphorically and in the natural.” Her photograph Evening Sunburst is meant to illustrate fiery renewal while Into the Woods depicts the calm and peace embodied by lush greens. She achieves these colors by visiting the same location at different times of the day until she finds the perfect hue.

Stanton says her use of color was inspired by her own experience of learning to slow down and be present in the world. “With saturated schedules, technology overload and an abundance of stress, we have become blinded to the beautiful colors of life’s little moments,” she says. “When all these moments are swirled together by a tornadic lifestyle, we are left with a nondescript, uninspired gray. My hope is that those who view my photos will see life in full-on, unadulterated, vibrant color. I hope that they slow down, take a breath and live in the moment, allowing them to see each beautiful color of their own rainbow.”

There will be an opening reception for this exhibit on Friday, October 6, from 5–7 p.m. in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Art District’s First Friday Gallery Walk. Stanton’s work can always be viewed and ordered at Woolworth Walk. Standard and custom shapes and sizes, diptychs and triptychs are all available.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about artist Susan Stanton, visit susanstanton.com. For more information about Woolworth Walk, visit woolworthwalk.com.