FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk Presents Ed and Kate Coleman

Local artists Ed and Kate Coleman will be showcased in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk throughout the month. They will greet the public at an opening reception on Friday, May 5, from 5–7 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to show some of our new work,” says Ed. “A show like this gives us the opportunity to create without the limitations of scale.”

The couple met in 1991, started taking clay classes, and dreamed of becoming professional artists. Receiving their fine art degrees from Ball State University in 1998, they have shown their work in solo exhibitions and museum shows.

“Clique Tiles have been one of our signature items for over ten years,” says Kate. “The current series includes more than 100 original designs.” Their Octopus Mural is a group of individual hand built tiles that are first carved with the image, then stain and glaze are applied after the first firing.

Working side by side, the Colemans say they share moments of inspiration, and many common themes appear in their work. Creating for those in search of fine craft objects, Ed and Kate see their work as a collaborative effort.

“We love being a part of the Woolworth Walk group of artists,” says Kate. “This exhibition is a great opportunity to see our new work and larger scale pieces that we are not able to show in our year-round space at the gallery.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.