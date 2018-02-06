The Gallery at Flat Rock Begins a New Event Series

Spend an evening with a painter, a chef, a vintner and a trio of musicians at The Artist Table: Jazz NOLA Style at The Gallery at Flat Rock on Tuesday, February 13, at 6 p.m. The event is the first in a series hosted by the gallery in order to create opportunities for talented people working in a variety of fields to share ideas with each other and with guests.

“The gallery’s mission is to bring artists and collectors together,” says owner Suzanne Camarata Ball. “For the past year, I’ve been contemplating a setting that would allow for deeper dialogue than, for example, an opening reception for an artist. What better way to connect people than by sharing a meal?”

The New Orleans-themed evening will feature live music from the Richard Shulman Trio; a meal prepared onsite by Chef Todd Mallin of Hubba Hubba Catering; input from winemaker Alan Ward of St. Paul Mountain Vineyards; and demonstrations from artist Marsha Hammel, who will begin a painting of the jazz trio. The event will provide an opportunity to learn in a relaxed, intimate setting where guests can interact with the artist, chef, vintner and musicians.

“This is a chance for the sort of improvisation that is used to create jazz,” says Hammel. “Our intention is to form a palette of flavor, sound and vision and to bring these elements together to share with others the experience of the creative process.”

Guests will see Mallin assemble a dish as he explains the ingredients and his methods. Hammel will discuss composition as she begins sketching. Ward will lead a wine tasting prior to the meal and then talk about wine pairings with each course. As guests dine, Hammel will continue to sketch the musicians as they perform, elaborating on her process as she does so. A completed painting Hammel created especially for The Artist Table: Jazz NOLA Style will be on display and her finished oil painting from the event will be featured in a solo show at The Gallery at Flat Rock in April.

Ball plans to continue The Artist Table on a quarterly basis. The next event, which will feature two ceramic artists along with experts from other disciplines, will be held in conjunction with the gallery’s yearly juried exhibit, Art in Bloom. The theme will change with each event, though all will explore modes of expression and engage all of the senses.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Tickets to The Artist Table: Jazz NOLA Style are $75 per person. The event is limited to 40 guests. To learn more or to purchase tickets, email info@galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.