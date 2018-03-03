Gallery at Flat Rock: March Art Madness

Beginning Saturday, March 3, The Gallery at Flat Rock will present March Art Madness, a month-long, live action artist extravaganza. The event is free and open to the public. Hours are 1–5 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 1–3 p.m. on Sundays, with pairs of artists working in paint, clay, wood and drawing media in two-hour time slots on the gallery floor. A free raffle for viewers will offer a $150 prize.

A multimedia artist, Lori Loftus uses flora, fauna and other natural objects to create her unique pieces. Currently, she is working with the process of eco-dyeing on silk and paper to create scarves, wall hangings, artist cards and unique clothing. She hopes that viewers will “experience the rich variety of local artists creating and sharing methods and mediums that may be entirely new to art lovers.”

Erin Keane is a fine artist working primarily with photography and encaustic beeswax. Her process of developing prints by transferring ink onto cradled panels and saturating with encaustic medium, refined beeswax and damar resin, creates “soft imagery with a luminous glow. Encaustic is relatively new on the art scene, though it does have ancient roots,” she says. “The experience of an art demonstration is fun, casual, interactive and the creative inspiration moves both ways.”

Contemporary impressionist painter Jim Carson retired from practicing law after 31 years, moved to Saluda and began painting fulltime in 2003. He teaches and holds numerous workshops throughout the year, and says that watching artists paint from beginning to end is an effective way to learn. “I urge questions while I paint,” he says, “and just hope that their experience can be as good as the ones I have when I watch an artist that I admire do her/his thing.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.