Gallery at Flat Rock: Two Exhibits

In the first of two exhibits, The Gallery at Flat Rock celebrates National Clay Week, October 9–15, with Trial by Fire. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, October 10, from 5–7 p.m. and a one-day clay demo/market with the artists will be held Saturday, October 14. Trial by Fire showcases pieces inspired by events that tested artists’ courage, commitment or endurance, among other qualities.

Kate Donovan Roach’s Freedom in Bereavement was created as she worked through grief after her father passed away last year. “For the first time,” she says, “through my profound sense of loss and grief, I was able to give myself complete freedom to create whatever it was I wanted to create…. Although this piece is rather small, it is a definitive turning point in my practice, where I finally gave myself permission to make what I was meant to.”

Nina Kawar says that upon hearing the concept of the show, she knew that her work would fit well there. “Working with porcelain as material, in many ways, is a reflection of our lives. Clay endures multiple properties such as malleability and fragility, while through the transformation of fire it emanates strength.”

An Art That Nature Makes, an exhibition of works by Boston-based photographer Rosamond Purcell, will be on display Wednesday, October 18 through Sunday, October 29. The documentary film, An Art That Nature Makes: The Work of Rosamond Purcell, will be shown at Flat Rock Cinema at 4:30 p.m on Sunday, October 22 and Monday, October 23.

Dr. James Acosta, executive director of the Highlands Biological Station in Highlands, professor of biology at Western Carolina University and author of the recently released Darwin’s Backyard: How Small Experiments Led to a Big Theory, will reflect, after the October 23 screening, on the impact of Purcell’s work in the scientific community.

“Rosamond Purcell has been described as the ‘Doyenne of Decay,’” he says, “but I think of her more as the ‘Muse of Metamorphoses’—she is fascinated by what objects are not, what they become in the process of decay as well as preservation.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Tickets for the film are $10 and will be sold at the gallery. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.