Grand Bohemian Gallery Showcases New Work by Mitch Kolbe

The Grand Bohemian Gallery presents Back to the Farm—The North Carolina Collection, by Mitch Kolbe, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, May 26, from 5–8 p.m., and running through June 26. Kolbe, who is known for his impressionistic style and use of rich colors, is a North Carolina native and the signature artist of several Kessler properties, including the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville. This exhibit is the first to showcase work done by Kolbe since his return to the state.

“My wife and I moved back to North Carolina last October, after many years in Florida,” says Kolbe. “I love to paint in the mountains, love the way the colors change with the light and seasons.”

Kolbe’s work portrays contemporary life in the Asheville area, and is often set in the surrounding countryside. With strong ties to pre-modernist painters, he creates 21st century versions of classic scenes.

“We are very excited to debut Mitch’s new works,” says Constance Richards, director and curator of the Grand Bohemian Gallery in Asheville. “So many times we’ve been asked about the art in the hotel’s rooms and now we are working with Mitch to debut some limited editions of those pieces as well.”

Kolbe is a sculptor as well as a plein-air painter. He was a National Merit Scholar at the Art Students League of New York and attended classes at the Salmagundi Club, in New York City. His work can be found in collections in the US and abroad, including the Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Florida. Kolbe also produced sculptures for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Grand Bohemian Gallery is located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 11 Boston Way, in Asheville’s Biltmore Village. Gallery hours are Monday–Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by calling 828.398.5555.