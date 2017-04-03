Grand Bohemian Gallery: Stefan Horik Returns

Grand Bohemian Gallery presents ColorQuest: An Exhibition by Stefan Horik beginning with an opening reception for the artist on Saturday, April 8, from 5–8 p.m., and running through Sunday, May 28. On Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m., Horik will give a brief talk about his move from studio work to plein air painting.

“We have a long relationship with Stefan Horik,” says Grand Bohemian Gallery director Constance Richards. “He is exclusive to our gallery in the US. His work is vibrant, colorful and elicits an immediate emotional response from viewers.”

Horik, who is from Quebec, Canada, is an avid outdoorsman who treks with his family annually into the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains as well as his native Canadian Rockies. His vibrant palette-knife paintings of forests, lakes, trees, and other outdoor scenes play with color schemes and other elements. Horik creates well-defined contrasts and significant variations in color value, using spontaneous layers of color finished with a high-gloss varnish.

“Stefan is very enthusiastic and engaging and it’s marvelous to see how his excitement about nature, especially in our area, excites and inspires him to create great canvases that enthuse collectors,” says Richards. “Each new canvas is like a discovery of the sky, the stream, the forest, the field, seen through the prism of this artist’s eyes.”

Grand Bohemian Gallery is located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 11 Boston Way, in Asheville’s Biltmore Village. Gallery hours are Monday–Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by calling 828.398.5555.