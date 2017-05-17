Grovewood Gallery Celebrates 25 Years of Art and Craft

Asheville’s Grovewood Gallery, one of the premier art and craft galleries in the city, will host a 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 20. Sponsored by Golden Fleece, Hi-Wire Brewing, Metro Wines and Noble Cider, the event runs from 2–6 p.m. and will include an outdoor sculpture exhibition, artist demonstrations, live music by The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, local food and drinks and a free raffle to win a kinetic wind sculpture by Lyman Whitaker.

Opening in 1992, Grovewood Gallery was an example of Asheville’s cultural and artistic renaissance. Located in Grovewood Village—which is housed in the historic weaving and woodworking complex of Biltmore Industries and is now adjacent to The Omni Grove Park Inn—its majestic location and surrounding Carolina pines contributed to the gallery becoming considered a hidden treasure of the city.

Today the gallery is home to the work of more than 400 artists and craftspeople from across the US and includes more than 9,000 square feet of display space. Featured work includes handcrafted jewelry, large-scale outdoor sculptures and its renowned American-made studio furniture collection. The gallery hosts rotating exhibitions and frequently features craft demonstrations by local artists who welcome custom work orders from admiring visitors.

“As Grovewood Gallery approaches its 25th birthday, we would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us through the years,” says Russell Gale, manager of the Gallery. “The 25th anniversary celebration is just our way of extending this gratitude to the community. We wouldn’t be here without you and we hope you will join us in May to celebrate the past and toast to the future.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.