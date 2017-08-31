Grovewood Gallery to Host Exhibit for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Savannah Koval

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Grovewood Gallery will partner with Arts for Life to host an exhibit featuring the work of pediatric patients at Mission Children’s Hospital. The exhibit will be on display Saturday, September 2, through Sunday, September 17.

Arts for Life is an Asheville-based nonprofit organization devoted to assisting people with serious illnesses and disabilities. It serves children in four cities across North Carolina and partners locally with Mission Children’s Hospital.

Arts for Life’s clinic art tables and bedside studios are open to all patients and family members at the hospital,” says Rachel Zink, executive director. “Arts for Life’s artists are pediatric patients in treatment at Mission Children’s Hospital along with their family members.”

The nonprofit provides educational programs in visual arts, creative writing and music with the goal of decreasing patient stress and anxiety. Volunteers transform hospital rooms into art studios where children can focus on building a tile mosaic, writing a poem or making music instead of the treatments they are about to receive. Last year, Arts for Life taught more than 22,000 lessons to over 6,900 patients, siblings and family members.

A free opening reception sponsored by The Hop Ice Cream Café will take place at Grovewood Gallery on Saturday, September 2 from 2–5 p.m. All featured artwork will be for sale and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Arts for Life program. Grovewood Gallery will also donate 10 percent of all gallery sales and offer a 10 percent discount on all ceramic art during the opening celebration.

“Art shows like this are our opportunity to share with the whole world what creative magic is happening inside the children’s hospital,” says Zink. “We are really excited about this event, because it is always special when our budding young artists can see their artwork on display alongside top-notch, professional artists like the ones represented in Grovewood Gallery.”

The Grovewood Gallery is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. For more information, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.