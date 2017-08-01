Grovewood Gallery Hosts Appalachian Photographer Tim Barnwell

The Grovewood Gallery will host Appalachian photographer and author Tim Barnwell on Friday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a book signing. Barnwell has been a professional photographer and instructor for 30 years and for the past eight years has been the executive director of the nationally recognized Appalachian photographic workshops. He is considered one of the most published photographers in the South and his photography can be found in Time, Newsweek, National Parks and House Beautiful.

A variety of Barnwell’s books will be available for sale at the event, including Blue Ridge Parkway Vistas, Great Smoky Mountains Vistas, The Face of Appalachia, On Earth’s Furrowed Brow and Hands in Harmony along with some new printed images. The photographs will be a collection of southern landscapes as well as a new series of color abstracts printed on canvas material.

“My black and white work is using a documentary style—a straightforward approach and presentation of what I find and the environments people create around them,” says Barnwell. “My landscapes are traditional in approach and presentation for the most part.”

Along with his publications, Barnwell’s photography can also be found in permanent collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Mint Museum, the High Museum of Art and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

“I look forward to meeting folks coming to the gallery on August 4 and sharing my work with them,” says Barnwell. “It is a way of sharing my love of the area with other local folks as well as visitors to our area.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.