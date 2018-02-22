Grovewood Gallery Hosts Spring Sip & Shop

Grovewood Gallery’s popular Spring Sip & Shop, an event that includes complimentary wine and treats, craft demonstrations by local artisans and a ten percent discount on gallery merchandise, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24.

On March 23, Andrea Kulish will demonstrate the ancient Ukrainian art of pysanky, a wax-resistant method of decorating Easter eggs. Each egg is designed as a wish, with symbols and colors intended to bring the person who receives it love, health, success or whatever attribute the artist selects.

“When people watch me demonstrate, they’re surprised to learn that I’m working with real eggshells and that all of the traditional symbols and colors have a meaning and a purpose,” says Kulish. “They aren’t just decorative.”

A first-generation Ukrainian-American, Kulish learned the intricate art of pysanky, which translates to “written eggs,” as a young girl. Now, she not only creates them, using unique folk-inspired designs, but she also teaches classes in the art.

On March 23 and 24, Asheville fiber artist Karen Kennedy, a graduate of Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Program, will demonstrate needle felting using locally dyed wool to create bird nests. “I love demonstrating crafts in Asheville,” says Kennedy.

“I think a piece purchased from an artist at work has special meaning to the buyer because they feel a connection to its creation.”

Also on March 23 and 24, local painter Patricia Cotterill will demonstrate brushstroke techniques in oils. Her subject matter depicts animals, people and still lifes that provide glimpses of everyday life. Cotterill’s work has been featured on the set of the NBC television show Parenthood; in Art for the Traditional Home, part of The Handmade Home book series; and in HGTV’s Urban Oasis home renovation project in West Asheville.

All demonstrating artists will have original works for sale. The ten percent discount does not apply to demonstrators’ artwork or custom/special orders.

Established in 1992, Grovewood Gallery is nationally recognized for its dedication to fine American-made art and craft. Two expansive floors of finely crafted furniture, ceramics, jewelry and other items are on display, contributed by more than 400 artists and craftspeople from across the United States. The gallery also boasts an outdoor sculpture garden and working artist studios and presents rotating exhibitions throughout the year.

Grovewood Gallery is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.