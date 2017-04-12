Grovewood Gallery Presents Visions of Nature

An exhibition featuring ten new acrylic paintings from Santa Fe-based artist Brad Stroman, Visions of Nature opens at Grovewood Gallery on Saturday, April 15. An opening reception with the artist in attendance will take place from 2–5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Visions of Nature will remain on view through Sunday, May 21.

“I look forward to my return to Grovewood Gallery and to Asheville with my April showing of new paintings influenced by the beautiful natural environs of Western North Carolina,” says Stroman. “I hope that many of my original collectors, as well as new viewers, will be as excited about these paintings as I am.”

Stroman makes a conscious effort in his work to honor the mundane and incidental and to capture the simple and understated beauty found in nature. He focuses on small natural objects that we often pass over in our everyday lives.

Exquisitely rendered items such as crinkled leaves, a torn feather or an abandoned nest are usually trapped or otherwise held in place by string, barbed wire or other manmade elements. These objects, which have the illusion of being three-dimensional, are placed against a backdrop of beautifully balanced colors that have been textured and stained to create the appearance of a time-worn surface.

“I always strive to give the viewer a closer, more intimate connection with nature and its fragile relationship with our society,” says Stroman. “My work brings a meditative and spiritual level of understanding of that balance through a subtle interplay of natural and man-made objects.”

Stroman’s paintings have garnered acclaim from both environmentalists and art lovers. His work has been exhibited throughout the United States and can be found in nearly a hundred private and corporate collections worldwide, including the permanent collection of the Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee. Stroman’s latest body of work, which includes the intense colors of the Southwest, is influenced by his recent move from Asheville to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“We have represented Brad for several years, and his work was featured in a 2014 exhibition at Grovewood Gallery titled Ancient Voices,” says Ashley Van Matre, Grovewood Gallery’s marketing manager. “Viewers not only find Brad’s work aesthetically pleasing but are also intrigued by his Zen approach to depicting the delicate balance between man and nature.”

Grovewood Gallery is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to The Omni Grove Park Inn in North Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. For more information on Grovewood Gallery and Grovewood Village, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.