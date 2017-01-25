Grovewood Village: A New Brand and a New Cultural Destination for Asheville

Located adjacent to The Omni Grove Park Inn, Biltmore Industries began its operation in 1917 when Fred L. Seely, son-in-law of Edwin W. Grove, purchased the business from Edith Vanderbilt. Becoming the largest producer of handwoven wool in the world by 1930, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places half a century later in 1980. To celebrate the centennial of Biltmore Industries’ home at Grovewood, the 11-acre campus will become Grovewood Village.

“In addition to marking the centennial, 2017 is also the year the Grovewood Gallery turns 25,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager for Grovewood Village and the gallery, nationally recognized for its dedication to fine American art and craft. “In preparation for these two milestones, we have been going through a rebranding process in an effort to unify all of our entities and to re-envision Grovewood—soon to become Grovewood Village—as a new cultural destination for Asheville.”

Transformation of the privately owned campus—which includes Grovewood Gallery, nine working artist studios, a sculpture garden, Golden Fleece restaurant, the North Carolina Homespun Museum and Asheville’s only antique car museum—will begin with an improved wayfinding system. The North Carolina Homespun Museum will become a starting point for visitors, giving them the overall history of the entire property and providing orientation as a new Visitors Center.

“When visitors find us, they are always pleasantly surprised,” said Karen Babcock, general manager of Grovewood Village. “With development of Grovewood Village as a destination, we want to enhance and enrich Asheville’s authentic arts and crafts experience.”

Grovewood Gallery and the Antique Car Museum will function as special event spaces available to rent. Grovewood Village will host more events, demonstrations and hands-on experiences throughout the year. A new Grovewood Village website will be launched as well.

“We are excited about the changes and the new direction,” said Babcock. “Grovewood Village represents a cornerstone in Asheville’s history as well as in the history of American art and craft.”

Grovewood Village is located adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Sunday, 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.