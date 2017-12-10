Holiday Party and Trunk Show at Miya Gallery

On Friday, December 15, from 6–8 p.m., Weaverville’s Miya Gallery will host its second annual Holiday Party and Trunk Show featuring the jewelry of Jason Janow. The show will feature signature designs by Janow, such as his “Big and Bad” line of statement rings, as well as newer designs featuring river stones. “I’m excited to debut a new ring design at Miya Gallery’s trunk show,” says Janow. “I plan for the ring to have tree bark texture and fancy, antique, rose-cut diamonds.”

Janow has had a lifelong interest in jewelry. The artist has early memories of admiring his grandmother’s jewelry box filled with brooches and costume jewelry. Janow also spent time collecting stones with his parents in his youth. In time, these childhood hobbies would converge in the artist’s adult career.

In high school, Janow made his first piece of jewelry, a leather necklace with a shark’s tooth and deer horn beads. He continued to work with these materials and make necklaces for friends, but it wasn’t until much later in life that he began to take his hobby seriously. Janow enrolled in the professional crafts program at Haywood Community College and graduated in 2004 with honors and an Associate of Applied Science degree in jewelry.

“I went on to do some apprentice work for a jeweler who taught me a lot about mold making and casting,” Janow says. “These techniques were just what I needed to learn to create the twig and river stone jewelry I had always envisioned.”

All of the jewelry at the show will be for sale with prices starting at $100. The event will feature snacks and beer from Blue Mountain Pizza Brewing. “Miya Gallery is a special place,” says Janow. “It has a great atmosphere for hosting a reception and getting together with customers and friends.”

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street. For more information, visit miyagallery.com or call the gallery at 828.658.965