January at Asheville Gallery of Art

Diverse Infusions, New Year Show at Asheville Gallery of Art

Bringing together four new artists with different perspectives and techniques, Asheville Gallery of Art is showcasing Diverse Infusions: New Perceptions, New Visions, New Times throughout the month of January. A reception with the opportunity to meet the artists will be held Friday, January 6, from 5–8 p.m.

“I studied and practiced architecture for 35 years, so my painting experience, until now, has been pretty sporadic,” says Michael Robinson, one of the four. Inspired by a love of fine art from an early age, his recent work is focused on the majesty of the surrounding mountains.

Another, Sue Dolamore is a coordinator for the Asheville Urban Landscape Project, a local plein air painters group. “I paint in beautiful locations all around Western North Carolina at least one or two days a week,” she says. Her work is driven by a sense of wonder in the transformative power of nature.

Cheri Brackett appreciates getting under the surface with her work. “As a contemporary expressionist and also a psychotherapist in private practice, my paintings aren’t complete without exploring emotion.” She hopes that observers will benefit from the stories that arise from within while attending the gallery.

“Modern life has us rushing through daily experiences, paying scant attention to our physical environment,” says Robert Long. His work reveals subtleties that we may miss along the way, sparking a meditation on life that has the potential to instill a reverence for nature and all other life.

All four artists are passionate about the benefits of embracing variety. “We want Diverse Infusions to exemplify how, in spite of any differences we may have, we can still work and create together,” says Brackett. The featured paintings as well as the works of the 27 other gallery artists will be on display throughout the month.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sundays from 1–4 P.M. For more information call 828.251.5796, visit the gallery website at ashevillegallery-of-art.com or find them on Facebook.