A new contemporary art gallery and downtown shop, Contemporaneo Asheville officially opens its doors this month. It will present and sell contemporary and modern paintings, sculptures and installations and offer shoppers one-of-a-kind pieces. The gallery and store is co-owned by Francisco Troconis and Gary Culbertson.

“Asheville is a city that celebrates, supports and maintains its artist communities,” says Troconis. “We were drawn to this area because we saw and experienced the love it has for a wide variety of artistic expressions.”

The partners’ particular interest is contemporary art. “We will present pieces that are acquired from international artists, with a primary focus on Latin American and European contemporary sources,” says Culbertson. “We want to provide art that will complement the existing gallery scene.”

Troconis says their vision is to add another voice to this special arts community and to make Contemporaneo Asheville a destination. “The front of the space will showcase a bright traditional gallery with featured artists and rotating shows,” Culbertson says. “As one progresses toward the back, guests will enjoy viewing our wonderful permanent artists’ work. The final aspect is a welcoming area designed for the guest who is looking to purchase that unique gift or home décor item.”

Free and open to the public, a grand opening celebration takes place on Friday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to coincide with the First Friday Art Walk hosted by the Downtown Asheville Art District. The gallery will close early on Saturday, April 8, to accommodate a “by invitation” event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by calling 828.253.0879 or e-mailing contemporaneoasheville@gmail.com.