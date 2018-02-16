Lecture on Art and Science at The Collider

On Tuesday, February 20, The Collider and Contemporaneo Asheville present Art, the Scientific Method and the Aesthetics of the Real, a lecture by artist, photographer and engineer Anrika Rupp. “Anrika was our first solo show,” says Francisco Troconis, co-owner with Gary Culbertson of Contemporaneo Asheville. “She is a brilliant example of ￼Anrika Rupp, artist American contemporary art, searching always for new media to bring to life her artistic creations.” After the talk, Contemporaneo Asheville will host a reception at their gallery.

Rupp has a certificate in Communications Design from Parsons School of Design and a BS from the Columbia University School of Engineering. She identifies as a life-long artist, exhibiting a fascination with shape, color and drawing from an early age. “My passion for spheres began when I was around five and arrived at a hotel in Paris with a chandelier in the room that had a giant crystal sphere at the bottom,” she says. “I admit that I tried to dislodge and appropriate said ball the whole trip. I was not successful.”

In her final year at Parsons, Rupp completed a project on artist Alexander Calder. “This project changed my view on art and gave me the direction I wanted to go in,” she says. “Calder was an engineer. I decided to become one also.” After finishing her studies at Columbia, Rupp completed a string of careers before returning to art full-time in 2002. “It was during this period that I got back into astronomy and space,” she says. “When I was young, my space paintings were nothing more than black canvases with white dots. The Hubble space telescope changed all that. The Universe was now an explosion of colors and delicate forms that still leaves me awe-struck. My flat black canvases with white dots have now become layers of acrylic sheets that represent the feeling I get when I imagine myself traveling through the vastness of space.”

Rupp’s talk will explore the intersection of art and science, as well as her experiments with photographic permutations and how her interests in human perception, cosmic phenomena and data are reflected in her three-dimensional work. “There is beauty in science,” Rupp says. “There always has been. The only thing that has changed is that we understand so much more.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. The Collider is located at 1 Haywood Street. Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue. A $10 suggested donation will go to support The Collider. For more information, call Contemporaneo Asheville at 828.253.0879 or check the gallery’s Instagram and Facebook pages.