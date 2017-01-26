Moonlight on Display: Red House Studios and Gallery

The Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League begins the celebration of its 50th year with an exhibit titled Moonlight Becomes You. An opening reception will be held Friday, February 10, from 5–7 p.m., at the Red House Studios and Gallery. The exhibit runs through April 30. Artists participating in the exhibit may interpret the theme however they wish and with whatever media they choose.

Eastern art influences the works of Judy Barron Williams. Her painting, “Vigilant Care,” features a pair of cranes in the moonlight. “The Moonlight Becomes You theme challenges me to use light and shadow to create a mood of peacefulness and quietness,” she says, “while at the same time making it clear that the two cranes are together and tending to each other. Accenting the ink painting with watercolors helps to brighten the work.”

Carol Armstrong, another painter exhibiting in the show, says she drew her inspiration from perfect full-moon nights and the way the light from the moon spreads into the darkness. “I love to paint in bold dramatic colors and use light to illuminate objects,” she says. “My painting, ‘Moon Glow,’ does just that. It has a bold, dark blue sky with a full moon casting light onto water.”

The Red House Studios and Gallery is located at 310 West State Street in Black Mountain. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. For more information on the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League or the exhibit, visit svfalarts.org.