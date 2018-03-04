Established in 1999 by five Transylvania Community Arts Council artists, Number 7 Arts Gallery has grown to include more than 30 local artists-members who exhibit their art and share in the daily operations of the gallery.

Originally from Wilmington, DE, gallery chairman Jack Christfield, loves meeting the customers who come in as well as working with and getting to know the other artists. “Now that I’m retired from corporate life,” he says, “I have a lot more time to spend on my photography and on the logistics of helping run the gallery.”

In addition to photography, Number 7 Arts Gallery features sculpture, jewelry, textile arts, multimedia works, painting, ceramics and woodworking. Since early last year, the gallery has been located in the historic McMinn building on a busy corner in downtown Brevard. “We completely renovated in January of 2017,” says Christfield. “The work was completed almost entirely through the efforts of co-op members and volunteers. The new space is beautiful and has really increased traffic to the gallery.”

Number 7 Arts Gallery is located on 2 West Main Street in Brevard. For more information, see number7arts.org or call 828.883.2294.