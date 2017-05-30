Painting on Glass: Woolworth Walk Presents Rob O’Sheeran

Rob O’Sheeran will be showcased this month in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk in an exhibit titled Painting on Glass. An opening reception where guests can interact with the artist is slated for Friday, June 2, from 5–7 p.m. The show continues through Thursday, June 29.

“I’m always excited to show at the Woolworth Walk and am honored to be the featured artist for June,” says O’Sheeran. “I’ve been showcasing my work at the gallery since it opened in 2002. My latest portfolio consists of a wide range of material—fish, food and character pieces— all of which are drawn from a childhood on the Virginia coast, years in the restaurant business and a fascination and reverence for folk heroes.”

Receiving a formal art education at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Richmond, O’Sheeran takes a contemporary and eclectic approach to his art. Bold, vibrant colors and recurring designs are the foundations of his paintings, which are often created on found objects and architectural salvage. Most of his canvases are vintage glass windows, which illuminate the richness of hues, depth of textures and motion of brush strokes.

The breadth of O’Sheeran’s subject matter extends from the abstract and imaginary to landscapes and even the simplicity of everyday objects. His upbeat paintings and tongue-in-cheek humor invite the discerning viewer to enjoy favorite images and colors in an original presentation.

“Having lived in Asheville for over 15 years, I’ve witnessed the art scene evolve and expand considerably,” he says. “It has become more inclusive and the community embraces the artistic energy that has come to characterize Asheville.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.