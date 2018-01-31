Pink Dog Artists Address Climate Change Through Art

The artists of Pink Dog Creative are presenting a group exhibition, A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment, at the Pink Dog Gallery from Saturday, February 3, through March 31. An opening reception will be held on February 3 from 5–8 p.m. Artist Joseph Pearson will curate the exhibition.

Artist Holly de Saillan describes one of her featured pieces in the show in this way: “The majestic beauty of whales and their haunting song juxtaposes with the current challenge facing humankind.” She adds, “Will we recognize the inherent value and connectedness of all life and act accordingly?”

Works on display will address climate change through artists’ eyes. An associated exhibition will also be staged at The Collider, Asheville’s nonprofit climate innovation center that focuses on market-driven solutions to climate issues. On Friday, February 9, from 10–11 a.m., a Meet the Artists event will be held at The Collider in conjunction with Climate Con 2018, a newly initiated conference that will be held March 19–23. The conference includes a forum of business and science professionals, an interactive summit involving undergraduate students and young professionals and immersive events in and around Asheville.

Works in the exhibition encompass various mediums including oils, mixed media, acrylics, pastels, photography and jewelry.

Participating artists are Lynn Bregman Blass, Karen Keil Brown, Ralph Burns, Christie Calaycay, Deanna Chilian, Leene Hermann, Jennifer Kincaid, Andrea Kulish, Julie Miles, Joseph Pearson, Pat Phillips, William Henry Price, Holly de Saillan and Viola Spells.

The Pink Dog Gallery is located at 348 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 12–5 p.m. The Collider is located on the fourth floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, contact Joseph Pearson at josephpearsonart@gmail.com or at 504.615.4998.