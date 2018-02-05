Seconds Sale at Woolworth Walk

From Thursday, February 1, through Monday, February 26, Woolworth Walk will host the 5th annual Seconds Sale, a space for artists to sell their slightly imperfect or discontinued items to the public. Shoppers have the opportunity to find a discounted gem, as often only the artist is aware of the defect in the work. A variety of mediums will be available for sale, including prints, paintings, photographs, pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media and fiber works. Due to increasing popularity, the Seconds Sale is moving to the more prominent F.W. Gallery this year.

Not all items in the Seconds Sale have an imperfection— many are simply outdated, like the unframed digital prints that Fian Arroyo will be selling. “These particular prints are considered ‘seconds’ because they are overstock of older, less popular titles in my body of work that I need to sell to make room for more recent titles,” Arroyo says. For potter Megan Bernard, the Seconds Sale offers an opportunity for her to sell experimental works. “When I am developing a new design, I usually make a lot of test pots to get the glazes and designs right,” she says. “So the pots are not flawed; they are just a step to a finished design. I love the idea that even though a pot isn’t perfect in my opinion, it will speak to someone else.”

Not only does the Seconds Sale offer an opportunity for artists to clean out their studios, but it also makes art more accessible to the community at large. “It is a great way for people to collect work from their favorite artists that sometimes have a higher price point,” Bernard says.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.