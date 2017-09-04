At Silver Fox Gallery & Interiors, the guiding philosophy is one put forth by textile designer and artist William Morris in the 1800s: “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.”

Originally an art gallery when it opened in 2000, Silver Fox, owned since July of 2016 by Kristie and Rob Spino, has evolved into a showplace for American-made crafts, artwork and furniture, with designers on hand to help homeowners. “We’ll do anything from a color consultation up to a complete home design,” says interior designer Kayla Beavers.

The style, says marketing manager Jennifer Lane, is “mountain contemporary,” with a focus on clean lines and colors found in nature. Designers can work around a particular piece that a client likes or incorporate the style throughout the home.

Pieces are from all over the country, but include some local work as well. “Quality and style are what we care about most,” Lane says.

Silver Fox Gallery & Interiors is located at 508 North Main Street in Hendersonville. To learn more, visit silverfoxgallery.net. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.