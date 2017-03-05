Sip & Shop at Grovewood Gallery

Grovewood Gallery’s third annual Sip & Shop event will take place on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the event, visitors can enjoy complimentary wine and cookies while shopping a unique collection of American-made art and crafts. All gallery merchandise, including outdoor sculpture and studio furniture, will be ten percent off and local artists will perform craft demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“This event is great for those who value high-quality craftsmanship and also want to do their part to support local artists and the community,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager for Grovewood Village. “And, it’s a good opportunity for shoppers to save on larger ticket items such as our Lyman Whitaker Wind Sculptures, which are always a customer favorite.”

Painter Bryan Koontz will demonstrate brushwork techniques in oils both days. As a native of the area, Koontz has a deep appreciation for mountain culture, heritage and scenery. To impart some of that sensibility, he strives to create landscapes that draw people into what they are viewing, and portraits and figure paintings that show the subject’s beauty through their character.

“I am always excited to explain my techniques using traditional methods and materials,” says Koontz. “Viewers seem very interested in hearing how these materials have been used for centuries and how, when properly crafted, they help ensure a work of art that will last through many generations.”

On Friday, Carla and Greg Filippelli will demonstrate their ‘random weave’ technique on baskets in various stages of completion, transforming them into contemporary woven sculptures. Their love of nature and organic forms is reflected in their work, which incorporates hand-dyed reeds, fibers and wild vines.

“The random weave technique, which we are known for, is a rather mysterious and right-brain activity,” says Carla Filippelli. “Giving the public a glimpse into our process and color use is rewarding in that it unlocks some of the mystery and gives folks a new appreciation for our craft.”

On Saturday, Deanna Lynch will demonstrate weaving on a four-harness loom with a color-and-weave pattern. Introduced to weaving when she was nine years old, Lynch received formal training years later through Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Program. Today, she is developing her own line of garments and home goods.

“I believe handmade treasures should be functional,” she says. ”I weave pieces that are meant to be worn and used.” All demonstrating artists will have original works of art for sale. The ten percent discount does not apply to their artwork or to custom/special orders.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to The Omni Grove Park Inn in North Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite.