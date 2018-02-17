STORMS at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant

STORMS, a new group art exhibition, will be on display in the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant starting Thursday, March 22, with a reception from 6–8 p.m. The themed show will feature 25 artists in a variety of mediums, including painting, jewelry, metal sculpture and glass. The show will run through the spring and all works will be available for purchase.

Pamela Wright will be exhibiting her WeatherVain jewelry line as a part of STORMS. “The theme of the show was irresistible for me,” she says, “as a long-time broadcast meteorologist and a jewelry designer.” While Wright’s interpretation of the theme is bordering on the abstract, painter Bill George will be contributing a more literal depiction of a storm descending upon a small town. “It represents what a lot of people might feel while coping with today’s challenges: work, family, finances and general overwhelm.”

Constance Vlahoulis, curator of STORMS, will contribute a portion of the show’s proceeds to the YouCaring campaign to support April Ingle, office manager at The Laurel of Asheville, in her fight against breast cancer. “I just want her to know she’s not facing this storm of life alone,” says Vlahoulis. “I hope this small effort will attract others to help with her recovery.”

Posana Restaurant is located at 1 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more about STORMS, email Vlahoulis at cvlahoulis@icloud.com or call 828.329.2918. To donate to April’s YouCaring campaign, visit youcaring.com/aprilingle-910559.