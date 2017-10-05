TRAC Prepares for Busy Fall and Holiday Seasons

Fall exhibits at Toe River Art Council’s (TRAC’s) Burnsville and Spruce Pine galleries give viewers much to see and appreciate from now through December when the annual Holiday Studio Tour will be held December 1–3. Organizers are planning for more signage this year to direct those on the tour to the many participating galleries in Yancey and Mitchell counties.

Meanwhile, Forest for the Trees, the paintings of Debra Carpenter, cover artist for The Laurel in June, will be on display at the Burnsville gallery from Saturday, October 7, through November 11.

“The subject of trees,” Carpenter says, “allowed a curious freedom to play with color and unfamiliar patterns on very familiar subjects. It’s the constant journey with an ever-elusive destination.”

At the Spruce Pine Gallery, a regional exhibit, Toe River Arts Fall Group Show, will feature works by Mitchell and Yancey county artists and others from North Carolina and Tennessee. The exhibit begins Saturday, October 7, and continues through November 4, with a reception on Friday, October 13, from 5–7 p.m.

“We are excited about this new fall exhibit,” says Kate Groff, TRAC’S marketing and program manager. “It will showcase the best work of some of our local and regional artists, and it will be juried by ‘people’s choice.’” Visitors to the gallery during the show’s four-week run will be invited to cast votes on the range and quality of a variety of works. Awards totaling $1,000 will be presented.

On November 18, the December Studio Tour exhibit begins and will run through December 30 at the Spruce Pine TRAC Gallery. Visitors will get a chance to preview—and purchase—works from artists who will participate in the Holiday Studio Tour. A gala reception will be held on the fi rst day of the tour, Friday, December 1, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

“This area,” Groff says, “is rife with artistic talent within the Mitchell/Yancey county borders and beyond.”

The Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. The Burnsville Gallery is located at 102 West Main Street in Burnsville. Hours for both galleries are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more about the Toe River Fall Group Show, call 828.765.0520. To learn more about the Toe River Arts Council, visit toeriverarts.org.