True Colors Shine at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art’s August show, True Colors, features the work of Anne Bonnyman and Jane Snyder. While the artists have different artistic styles, the title reflects their shared history singing in the chorus Womansong of Asheville and the sense of identity each finds in the lyrics to the 1986 song True Colors sung by Cyndi Lauper.

The gallery will host a reception for the artists on Friday, August 4, from 5–8 p.m. The paintings of Snyder and Bonnyman, along with those of the other 29 gallery members, will be on display and for sale through the month.

Snyder, a well-known teacher of drawing and watercolor living in Asheville, can’t decide which she loves more: teaching art or making it. Using a gigantic watercolor brush with six-inch horsehair bristles on a ten-inch handle, she creates a sweep of color out of which is created a large-format osprey, eagle, owl or heron.

“It takes plenty of paint but very little movement to create an unpredictable initial brush stroke,” she says. “There is a moment in the creation of a painting when, out of the lines, the light and the color, an image emerges. It creates a mood, a story, and has a life of its own. There are always surprises. It is this that brings me back to the easel, over and over again. This current body of work is a most honest representation of my creative optimism—true colors.”

Bonnyman began making art as a child in Knoxville. She says the exploration of color has always been a strong motivation for her painting. This exhibition includes mountain landscape paintings as well as scenes from recent international travels.

“These paintings reflect my fascination with color explored in a variety of contexts,” she says. “The mountains have always been my primary landscape and palette. For many years I lived in the Northeast working as an Episcopal priest and kept painting, discovering other beautiful landscapes. I returned to the mountains in 2011, delighted to be back in my visual home.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.