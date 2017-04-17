Weaverville Galleries Open Doors for the Art Safari Studio Tour

This year marks the 16th annual Weaverville Art Safari, one of the Asheville area’s first self-guided art studio tours. The Safari, running Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers participants a unique look at more than 50 artists’ works in their working environment. “This year there will be an exciting range of art from traditional crafts to contemporary fine art,” says Jennifer Jenkins, owner of Miya Gallery in Weaverville.

There will be glass, photography, sculpture, furniture, paintings, drawings, wood-art, Jewelry and many nationally known artists at this year’s Safari. “Rob, Beth and Leah Mangum of Mangum Pottery will be exhibiting again this year for the 16th year,” says Jenkins. “Jen Swearington of Jennythreads, Jewlery artist Erica Bailey Stankwytch, jewelry artist Linda Azar and ceramic artist Erin Janow are just some of the contemporary artists that will be exhibiting.”

New this year is the Weaverville Art Safari Spring Preview Party happening on Friday, April 28, from 6–8 p.m. “We will have 39 auction items from our member artists and a slew of door prizes from our outstanding line up of visiting artists,” says Jenkins. “The Spring Preview Party will offer beer, wine and snacks and the opportunity to see all of the artists work together before the tour.”

The Art Safari Preview Party will take place on Main Street in three of Weaverville’s downtown galleries: Artisans on Main, Mangum Pottery and Miya Gallery, at 14, 16, and 20 North Main Street. For more information, visit weavervilleartsafari.com.