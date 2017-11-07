WINGS Comes to the Adler Gallery

Through March, a new exhibition called WINGS will be on display in the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant. There will be an artist reception on Thursday, November 9, from 6–8 p.m. in the gallery.

This is the fourth show curated by Constance Vlahoulis at the Adler Gallery. Vlahoulis is fond of one-word show titles. Previous shows include Hats and Clouds, and in March she will curate an exhibit titled Storm. “It intrigues the public and challenges the artists,” says Vlahoulis. “As an artist myself, I saw endless ways wings could inspire my tribe of artists to create stunning works of art.”

Kristen Foley, a sculptural painter whose work has been featured in previous shows by Vlahoulis, will be contributing her artwork to WINGS. “Each show has forced me to go outside of my comfort zone and create work that otherwise may never be made,” she says. “It allows me to look at my usual materials and ideas with fresh eyes and create something new and exciting.”

Vlahoulis has chosen to contribute a portion of sales from the WINGS show to the YouCaring campaign for April Ingle, office manager at The Laurel. Ingle was recently diagnosed with cancer and the fund will help her cover medical costs. “April is a hardworking single mom,” says Vlahoulis. “She is facing a tough regimen of chemotherapy to save her life. If we can remove some of her worry, she has a much better road to recovery.”

Posana is located at 1 Biltmore Avenue in the heart of downtown Asheville. The Adler Gallery is located behind the restaurant’s main dining room. To learn more about WINGS, email Vlahoulis at constance@constancefi neart.com, call 828.329.2918 or visit conn-artist.com. To donate to April’s YouCaring campaign, visit youcaring.com/aprilingle-910559.