Winter Blues at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will be kicking off 2018 with a Winter Blues show in January. Winter Blues will feature the work of 23 AGA member artists, each with a piece centered around the theme of wintertime. Though the show’s title often refers to the sadness and lethargy associated with this season, this show is meant to lift spirits and provide an alternative perspective to wintertime. Some works will depict actual winter landscapes, while others generate warmth and cheer with bright, abstract color. “Visitors to the show will see a diverse interpretation of the theme, both literal and abstract,” says contributing AGA member Megan Richard. “The artwork may convey the beauty of our region, the gorgeous range of color or a mood.” Richard will be providing a winter landscape in acrylic on wood for the Winter Blues show. “The painting conveys a feeling of peaceful solitude: the quietness that comes when walking through the woods in winter,” she says.

AGA member Jane Snyder will contribute a depiction of a snowy owl flying through a moonlit night for the show. With this piece, Snyder intends to excite viewers about the mysterious activity of the natural world during the winter months. “This time of year, the nights can feel long, dark and lifeless,” she says. “It is easy to forget that creatures and color are very much part of the winter landscape.”

Contributing member Johnnie Stanfield says the show is timely, with the departure of family and friends after December holidays. “There is so much going on during December that January’s social calendar tends to seem slow in comparison,” she says. “This show will be a pick-me-up.” Stanfield’s piece in the show portrays the shocking white of a first snow against the blue sky.

Member artist Cheryl Keefer describes her oil-on-canvas works as impressionistic and “more about mood and atmosphere than a particular place.” Keefer will be contributing a selection of winter landscapes to the Winter Blues show in addition to her piece Parapluie Bleu, or The Blue Umbrella. “It’s a pop of color on a moody gray avenue where people are walking through rain,” she says. “I am struck by beauty in the ordinary, everyday scenes of life.”

All art in the show will be for sale. The gallery will host a free, public reception for the artists on Friday, January 5, from 5–8 p.m.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.