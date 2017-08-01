Woolworth Walk Features Ceramic and Mixed-Media Artists

This month local artists Paul Moberg and Julie Calhoun-Roepnack are featured in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk. Timed in conjunction with the downtown art walk, an opening reception on Friday, August 4, from 5–7 p.m. will give the public an opportunity to meet and talk with the artists.

Paying homage to the Arts and Crafts movement of the early 20th century, Calhoun- Roepnack designs distinctive pottery inspired by the beauty and flora of Western North Carolina. Tall pines, shrubbery, rolling landscapes and open skies are all individually hand-carved to create a balanced and soothing nature-scape on each piece.

“While living in this beautiful mountain community, I have learned to appreciate the strong influence that the Arts and Crafts movement has had on its appearance,” she says. “Through my designs, I seek to inspire our relationship to Asheville’s most opulent inheritance.”

Calhoun-Roepnack has been selling her fine art pottery at local galleries since early 2000. Her distinctive style has been described as breathtaking, intentional and durable.

To create his mixed-media collages, Moberg begins working with a technique of printing photos on very thin mulberry paper. The printed images have been deliberately stripped of all background detail through a unique shooting technique and unconventional editing. The layers are built up on birch ply panels that he constructs himself.

“I sort through hundreds of images that I have taken in the mountains around Asheville to find matches that give the perspective of looking through the woods,” he says. “The unpredictability of layering several prints with wet acrylic medium brings out the character in each piece.”

As a professional draftsman, Moberg learned to express an idea through drawings, and then build the design. Life changed in 2010 when a movement disorder began to affect his balance, walking and fine motor skills. No longer able to work in his usual capacity, he decided to revisit his love of sculpture, carving, ceramics, woodwork, photography and drawing, following a lifelong dream to pursue the arts. The physical acts of painting, cutting materials by hand and using the computer proved therapeutic.

“Having the August show at the Woolworth Walk Front Gallery is a real thrill,” says Moberg. “The community of artists creates inspiring art and the staff is amazing.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.