Works by Sheri Howe Displayed at F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk

For the month of February, mixed media work by local artist Sheri Howe will be showcased in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 3, from 4–6 p.m. The show will run through February 27.

Originally from California, Howe spent much time in rural mountain communities in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains. She received her BFA from Sierra Nevada College on the shores of North Lake Tahoe, where she studied painting, drawing and printmaking. She relocated to the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2014 and has been making Appalachian inspired art ever since.

“My work is always reflective of my deep reverence for the natural world and my role within it,” says Howe. “This body of work more deeply explores the fragile and ephemeral aspects of nature and, in some ways, the unraveling, while highlighting symbols of hope, fecundity and persistence.”

Howe has exhibited her work extensively in group and solo shows throughout California, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Tennessee. Published in numerous national and International publications, she has taught drawing, painting, mixed media, book arts, printmaking, basketmaking and sculpture—and will be teaching drawing through A-B Tech in Asheville this Spring.

“I feel honored to be a part of a beautiful, diverse, and thriving arts venue such as Woolworth Walk; they bring so much richness to the community,” says Howe. “In these works I am exploring layers of various mediums and spontaneous marks with an overlay of refinement to reflect a mood of bringing order and focus to feelings of chaos.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk, located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville, is open seven days a week (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday). For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.