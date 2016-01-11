Handmade Gifts for the Happy Couple

From top to bottom: Artist, Darn Pottery; Prayer Towers by Byers McCurry Studio; Artist, Melanie Leppla; Artist, Michael Hofman

By Leah Shapiro

When it comes to wedding gifts, the options are seemingly endless. Many couples will send guests links to online registries from big box stores. While these products certainly have their place, choosing instead to buy local and handmade adds a special touch to any present. With such an abundance of regional artisans, this can also be an easy thing to do.

From the colorful creations by Billy Guilford and Geoff Koslow, of Lexington Glassworks, to the curated gift boxes of local products by Asheville Goods, Western North Carolina covers the gamut of gift ideas.

“Give the bride and groom something created by an American artisan, and you will have the satisfaction of giving something unique and handmade versus something pumped out by a factory,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager of Grovewood Gallery, which showcases a variety of gift items including turned and carved wood, pottery, jewelry, glass, and fiber art. “Our artists make things by hand that have heart.”

Ashley points out the Prayer Towers created by Byers McCurry Studio. Inside each tower is a fold of paper on which you can write down a special message. If the couple enjoys hot sake, a handmade set of cups may be perfect.

Functionality and decorativeness are important qualities when selecting a gift. For this reason, many guests turn to glass, pottery, and wood. Hannah Berry, public relations manager for the Southern Highland Craft Guild, says that turned wooden bowls are quite popular. Another best-selling wedding gift is Blenko Glass, which has been in production since the late 1800s and is one of the first members of the Guild.

Most artists welcome custom commissions. “Just remember custom handwork takes extra time,” says Ashley. “If you plan to have something personalized, plan on a two- to three-month lead time. Furniture can take a lot longer.”

Potter Michael Hofman creates many commissioned pieces that combine porcelain with lace. Often, he says, an extra piece of lace will be ordered from the dressmaker, or it may be passed down through the generations. “One thing that has become popular with brides is to make their wedding china from lace that was made or used from family members from both sides of the family,” says Michael. “So that when they set the table, it’s a history of the two families joined together. Because my process doesn’t hurt the lace, all will be returned unharmed.”

If you’re getting married, consider setting up a registry with a local gallery if available. Grovewood Gallery offers this convenience in the shop. Even if the gallery doesn’t have a registry, many of the featured artists do and the gallery can connect you. And when it comes to anniversaries, shop local, too!