Inaugural Festival Celebrates Literacy

A brand-new festival seeks to promote literature and literacy in Appalachia. The Laughing Heart Literary Festival will be held at Laughing Heart Lodge in Hot Springs Tuesday, August 1, through Friday, August 4.

Trent Thompson is director of the Laughing Heart Literary Project, which he and his wife, novelist Amy Greene, co-founded. “The aim of the project,” Thompson says, “is to cultivate literary communities, develop literacy programs and provide forums through events and workshops for educational opportunities in Appalachia.”

To that end, the pair thought that a book festival was a good start. “To develop a festival celebrating books, we went straight to the best bookstore in the region, Malaprop’s Bookstore & Café,” he says. Melanie McNair, coordinator of events at Malaprop’s, which will co-sponsor the event, and Greene developed a “wish list” of some of North Carolina’s finest authors.

Featured writers are Wayne Caldwell (Cataloochee), Keith Flynn (Prosperity Gospel: Portraits of the Great Recession), Julia Franks (Over the Plain Houses), Amy Greene (Bloodroot), Jill McCorkle (The Cheer Leader), Robert Morgan (Chasing the North Star), Ron Rash (Serena), Terry Roberts (That Bright Land), Susi Gott Séguret (Appalachian Appetite) and Trent Thompson (“Living in Lectio: Praying with Their Pens”).

Scheduled events for readers and writers include two literary Craft Conversations, with authors addressing how a book takes shape and a panel with representatives from Malaprop’s Bookstore and Algonquin Books providing bookseller/publisher perspectives. For Thompson and Greene, “it seems a natural circle to emphasize readers along with writers, while providing an opportunity for them to mingle and be immersed in literature, nature and an overall good atmosphere for reading and writing.”

The Laughing Heart Literary Project, based in Hot Springs, aims to partner with other nonprofits to bring literature and literacy from eastern Kentucky through eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina and Virginia.

To learn more or to register, visit laughingheartliteraryproject.org. Cost of admission is $300 for all events or a one-day pass for $150 and includes an autographed book. Lodging is not included, but is available at the Laughing Heart Lodge, a bed and breakfast that also includes a nearby hostel.