Lexington Glassworks Concert Series Begins July 7

With the kickoff of their Second Annual Glassworks Concert Series, Lexington Glassworks is bringing together three of Asheville’s favorite things: art, craft beer, and live music.

The first of these free concerts is scheduled for Friday, July 7, from 4–8 p.m. The event will feature a tap takeover by a local craft brewery, yet to be confirmed, as well as live glassblowing demonstrations from owners and artists Billy Guilford and Geoff Koslow.

“This time is usually for the artists to really get creative and experiment with the glass,” says Ashleigh Hardes, marketing director at Lexington Glassworks. “We typically make goblets and other one-of-a-kind experimental pieces. These pieces are rarely for sale, as they are made just for fun.” The Lexington Glassworks gallery will be open during the event for attendees interested in bringing home a piece of glass art.

Local band The Barsters will be performing live bluegrass music during the event. Doug Sharkey, who plays banjo and sings with The Barsters, says the event offers a unique way to experience multiple mediums.

“We love the vibe that these events nurture,” he says. “It’s quite an experience for audience members to be able to hear some great, local music while getting a first row seat to see just how Lexington Glassworks artists create their beautiful pieces. It’s taking the act of blowing glass and turning it into a performance piece.”

The event is open-house style and visitors are free to sit and listen to music, watch the artists or peruse the gallery while sipping on local brews. “We really pride ourselves on our open-door culture and our events are an extension of that principle,” Hardes says.

This event runs in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Arts District (DAAD) monthly gallery walks. DAAD events are intended to promote the art studios in the downtown area and provide a fun, free experience for locals and tourists alike. The Glassworks Concert Series will continue throughout the year on the first Friday of every month, with the final concert on Friday, December 1.

“The Glassworks Concerts series is one of many events we put on throughout the year that is geared towards the local community,” Hardes says. “It’s important to us to encourage and foster relationships with makers and artists of all mediums in Asheville. This is an opportunity for us to showcase the talents of local beer makers and music makers. This event really encompasses the best of Asheville: art, music and beer.”

The Lexington Glassworks studio is located at 81 South Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit lexingtonglassworks.com.