Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café: September Selections

A brimming schedule of appearances by renowned authors, writing about everything from banned books to money matters to the Vanderbilts, will keep readers intrigued this month at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café.

Poetrio for the month features poets Allison Davis, Cathryn Hankla and Al Maginnes reading on Sunday, September 3, at 3 p.m. Charles Frazier (Cold Mountain) will be in conversation on Tuesday, September 5, at 6 p.m. with Daren Wang, author of The Hidden Light of Northern Fires, a novel based on the true history of a secessionist town north of the Mason Dixon Line.

Author and Western Carolina University professor James Costa presents Darwin’s Backyard on Wednesday, September 6, at 6 p.m. The book tells the story of how Charles Darwin collected evidence for his arguments in On the Origin of Species and other scientific works.

On Tuesday, September 12, at 6 p.m. Hendersonville author Heather Bell Adams will be in conversation with fellow Henderson County author Jeremy Jones (Bearwallow). Adams calls her debut novel, Maranatha Road, “a character-driven story that revolves around two women—Sadie Caswell, whose son dies shortly before his wedding, and Tinley Greene, the young stranger who shows up claiming she’s pregnant with his child.” The setting, she says, is based on the places of her childhood—Hendersonville, Zirconia and Tuxedo.

Fans of Sharyn McCrumb will not want to miss hearing a reading from her new book, An Unquiet Grave, on Thursday, September 14, at 6 p.m. Set in 19th-century West Virginia, the novel is based on the true story of the Greenbrier Ghost and a murder trial.

In observance of Banned Books Month, Literary Karaoke on Saturday, September 23, at 6 p.m. invites participants to read their favorite banned works for three to five minutes. Several events this month feature young adult literature, including a double launch event on Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. of Stephanie Perkins’ There’s Someone Inside Your House and Kristin Cashore’s Jane, Unlimited.

Author Denise Kiernan of Asheville will present her new book, The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home in conversation with Karen Abbot (Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy) on Tuesday, September 26, at 6 p.m. This launch party is a ticketed event with details on the store’s website.

“I have been looking into Biltmore House and the Vanderbilts for many years now,” Kiernan says, “and have long been awed by the sheer scale of it all, and how it stands as a true snapshot of a very specific place and time in American history and the American conservation movement.” Her research took her all over the country, she adds, and she was “surprised how many ways Biltmore House intersected with key players and events in the late 19th and early 20th century.”

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To see the full schedule of September events, visit malaprops.com.