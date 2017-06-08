Malaprop’s: Gail Godwin, Steve Katz and Marla Hardee Milling

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café has a lot in store for June readings.

Author Marla Hardee Milling dug up so much interesting history about Asheville for her first book, Only in Asheville: An Eclectic History, that she had to write a second one. Legends, Secrets and Mysteries of Asheville contains such fascinating subjects as an Asheville family’s connection to the famed Hope Diamond, a bestselling author’s garage robotics company and pilfered books from George Vanderbilt’s library.

“I think the most important way I find stories,” she says, “is talking about the book while it’s in progress and networking with other Asheville natives/locals. For both books, I would start with a certain fluid outline and watch it evolve as one person would reveal something new and I would head off in that direction.” She will appear on Monday, 26, at 7 p.m.

Gail Godwin, who grew up in Asheville and whose novels include A Mother and Two Daughters, A Southern Family and Evensong, is a best-selling author and three-time finalist for the National Book Award. She will discuss her new book, Grief Cottage, with author and historian Rob Neufeld on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. The novel spins a ghostly tale involving two young boys, one living and one dead, on a small South Carolina island.

Guitarist Steve Katz, who played with Blood, Sweat and Tears, will present Blood, Sweat and My Rock ‘n’ Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star? on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café is located at 55 Haywood Street. To learn more, visit malaprops.com or call 828.254-6734.