Malaprop’s: Nonfiction Reads

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., with author Troy Ball reading from her memoir, Pure Heart: A Spirited Tale of Grace, Grit and Whiskey.

Ball is the founder and principal owner of Asheville Distilling Company. Her book tells the story of how she developed a company that saved her family from financial ruin. “Mine is a woman’s story and a mother’s story,” she says. “Because two of my sons have special needs, my role as a mother was squared for more than 20 years.”

It was her son Marshall, author of Kiss of God (featured in The Laurel’s March issue), who asked her to write about her life with him. When a friend also suggested that she pen a memoir, she decided the time was right.

“I think most women and many men will be touched by my story,” she says. While on book tours, she sees “women shaking their heads in agreement or understanding…and men who relate to a special needs child or hearing my story of learning to make Troy & Sons Whiskey. There seems to be something for everyone in my life.”

On Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m., Malaprop’s own Amy Cherrix will read from her book for young scientists, Eye of the Storm: NASA, Drones and the Race to Crack the Hurricane Code.

David Haskell will read from The Songs of Trees: Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors, a book about biological networks, on Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. His popular first book, The Forest Unseen: A Year’s Watch in Nature, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in nonfiction.

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To learn more about these and other events, visit malaprops.com.