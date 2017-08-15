Malaprop’s: Politics, Caregiving and Food

Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America will be the subject of a Teach-In at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café on Wednesday, August 16, from 6–8 p.m. MacLean is a Duke University professor whose research focuses on Nobel Prize-winning economist James McGill Buchanan, his connection to the Koch brothers and manipulation of American politics to further the agenda of wealthy libertarians.

Teach-Ins at Malaprop’s provide a forum for conversations and debates between authors and the community. Though usually hour-long events, this one will start an hour earlier to give extra time for conversation.

On Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m., Frances Figart, editor of The Laurel of Asheville, will present her collection of autobiographical essays, Seasons of Letting Go: Most of What I Know About Truly Living I Learned By Helping Someone Die.

“My book lends itself well to group participation,” Figart says. “I may invite those who enjoy being spontaneous to read a short passage.” What began as a blog about caregiving became a chronicle of the author’s four-year journey of allowing grief to mature, carrying her beyond sadness into healing and self-actualization.

“Malaprop’s is one of those magical, time-honored institutions that entice folks like me to move to Asheville,” says Figart. “I never dreamed when I did that four-and-a-half years ago that I would actually publish a book and have a reading and signing in this prestigious bookstore.”

North Carolina author Ken Haedrich’s new cookbook, The Harvest Baker, helps bakers get more garden-fresh vegetables into their baked goods. Recipes include butternut squash crumb muffins and apple pecan pound cake with maple syrup glaze. Haedrich will appear Wednesday, August 23, at 7 p.m.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To learn more about these and other events, visit malaprops.com